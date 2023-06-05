WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho Middle's softball team capped an unbeaten season with an 11-1 win against Gallagher in the state championship game on Thursday at Rhode Island College in Providence.
Chariho, which lost in the title game to Deering last season, finished the season 15-0 after the mercy-rule win that ended in the sixth inning.
Bryn Dos Santo and Kaelyn Comerford finished with two hits and three RBIs each. Gabbi Ricci stole three bases and Maddie Dorgan finished with a pair of steals.
Adriana Jeannenot was the winning pitcher with 10 strikeouts, one walk and no earned runs.
Chariho advance to the title game with wins against Deering, 4-0, Westerly, 6-1, and Alan Shawn Feinstein, 11-1.
Chariho compiled a 30-2 record over the last two seasons with a pair of Southern Division titles.
Others on the team were Norah Downing, Alana Valuk, Rilynn Catalan, Fiona Buckley, Baylin Goodwin, Nicole Raymond, Mackenzie Bowman, Emily Popowich, Emma Prentiss, Lindsey Raymond, Katie Charette, Kesten Hanks and Riley Myer.
Kevin Dorgan was the head coach and Trisha Whipple was the assistant coach.
— Keith Kimberlin
