COVENTRY — Eleven Westerly Youth Wrestling Club wrestlers earned titles at the state championships on Feb. 13 at Coventry High.
Westerly placed fourth overall among the 15 teams that competed.
The 8-and-under team finished first. Eliot Hopkins, Hailey Farrar, Owen LaFountain, Massimo Antoch and Daniel Parrillo finished first to win state championships in their weight classes.
Brooklyn Algier and Nicholas LaFazia placed second, and Frederic Parrillo was third. Algier and Farrar were also state champions in the girls division.
The 10-and-under team was second. Rocco Rustico, Kasin McAndrew and Brody Mayo earned titles. Samuel Parrillo was second.
The 12-and-under team placed fifth. Alexander Myers was a state title winner. Colin Horton placed second, Jack Merchant and Daniel LaFazia were third, and Oliver Hopkins finished fourth. Lilliana Parrillo placed second in the girls division.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.