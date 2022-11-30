WESTERLY — The Ocean Community YMCA swim team opened the season with a number of first-place finishes in a win over Cranston, 492-155, on Nov. 19.
In the girls 15-18 division, Abby Urgo was first in the 50 freestyle (28.23) and the 100 backstroke (1:11.25). Abbey Donate won the 100 butterfly (1:07.68) and the 200 freestyle (22:11.38). London Armitage was first in the 100 freestyle (1:00.91), as was Izzy Brown in the 500 freestyle (7:06.92).
In the boys 15-18 group, Mike Urgo won the 50 freestyle (22.58) and the 100 butterfly (56.19). Jack Kenyon was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.17) and the 100 freestyle (53.70).
Ben Leal placed first in the 200 freestyle (2:04.50), as did Nicholas Propatier in the 100 backstroke (1:15.43).
First-place finishers in the girls 13-14 age group were Lily Harney, 100 freestyle (1:15.38), Olivia O'Neil, 200 freestyle (2:22.67), Rori Murphy, 100 backstroke (1:25.91), and Dahlyla Belanger, 200 individual medley (2:48.79).
In the boys 13-14s, Josue Aquino was first in the 50 freestyle (29.60) and the 100 freestyle (1:08.74). Henry Kenyon was first in the 200 freestyle (2:13.54) and the 100 butterfly (1:05.61). Sam Lorello placed first in the 100 backstroke (1:15.11), as did Kevin Saglio in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.96).
In the girls 11-12 division, Molly Niedbala was first in the 50 freestyle (32.37) and the 200 freestyle (2:41.51). Alexia McCabe was first in the 100 freestyle (1:04.13) and the 50 breaststroke (38.97). Layla Bentley won the 50 butterfly (44.09).
In the boys 11-12 group, Enzo Gynther won the 50 backstroke (37.30) and the 200 individual medley (3:04.55). Sasha Vyatkin won the 100 freestyle (1:10.48) and the 50 butterfly (36.47). Cooper Palumbo was first in the 50 freestyle (39.50), as was Cayden Curtice in the 200 freestyle (3:11.46).
First-place winners in the girls 9-10 age group were Liv Wiersema, 50 freestyle (38.56), Lauren Naysnerski, 50 backstroke (46.55), Kara Saglio, 50 breaststroke (53.27), Madelyn Raiche, 50 butterfly (1:01.85), and Skye McCabe, 100 individual medley (1:34.21).
First-place winners in the boys 9-10s were Frankie Ritacco, 50 freestyle (39.41), Martin Pascale, 50 backstroke (42.25), and Hudson Schoen, 50 butterfly (34.18).
In the girls 8-and-under group, Willow Schoen won the 25 breaststroke (22.64) and the 25 butterfly (22.65). Gemma Shorter won the 50 freestyle (51.91).
Matthew Gynther won the 25 breaststroke (35.05) and the 50 freestyle (41.84) in the boys 8-and-under division. Kai Smith was first in the 25 freestyle (21.88), as was Matt Lathrop in the 25 backstroke (25.52).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.