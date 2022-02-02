WESTERLY — Fourteen Ocean Community YMCA swimmers placed first in two events during a tri-meet with Cranston and Hale on Jan. 22.
Westerly finished with 461 points. Cranston had 185 and Hale 60.
In the 15-and-over girls races, Delaney Reck was first in 100 backstroke (1:04.07) and 200 freestyle (2:06.75). Megan Marcille was first in the 50 freestyle (27.73) and the 200 individual medley (2:27.46).
London Armitage was first in the 100 freestyle (1:00.02), as was Lilly Robinson in the 100 butterfly (1:15.10).
In the girls 13-14 age group, Abbey Donato was first in the 100 butterfly (1:06.29) and the 200 freestyle (2:13.05). Abbey Urgo was first in the 100 backstroke (1:12.65) and the 100 freestyle (1:02.19). Valerie Conley won the 50 freestyle (28.64).
In the girls 11-12 age group, Alexia McCabe won the 50 breaststroke (38.85) and the 50 freestyle (30.23). Brynn Lamb was first in the 200 IM (2:51.72), as was Dahlyla Belanger in the 100 freestyle (1:07.71).
In the girls 9-10 age group, Caroline Dargan was first in the 50 butterfly (49.02) and the 50 breaststroke (51.40). Sophie Hayward was first in the 100 IM (1:41.62).
In the girls 8-and-under division, Gabriella Ortiz won the 25 freestyle (21.41) and the 25 backstroke (25.66). Willow Schoen placed first in the 25 breaststroke (27.05).
In the boys 15-and-over age group, Jesse Brunelle was first in the 200 IM (2:18.10) and the 50 freestyle (24.73). Ben Leal was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.02) and the 200 freestyle (2:03.52). Evan Medenciy won the 100 backstroke (1:17.22), as did Luke Donat in the 100 freestyle (55.17).
In the 13-14 division, Henry Kenyon won the 100 butterfly (1:08.69) and the 50 freestyle (27.26). Ian Morissette was first in the 200 freestyle (2:22.37) and the 100 freestyle (1:03.18). Sam Lorello was first in the 100 backstroke (1:13.91).
First-place finishers in the 11-12 division were Jacob Macera, 50 breaststroke (45.54), Evan Morissette, 50 backstroke (39.34), Gavin Prendergast, 100 freestyle (1:30.22) and Kevin Saglio, 50 freestyle (30.23)
In the 9-10 division, Enzo Gynther won the 100 IM (1:34.77) and the 50 butterfly (43.09). Hudsoin Schoen was first in the 50 breaststroke (40.79) and the 100 freestyle (1:05.51).
In the 8-and-under division, Matt Cadmus was first in the 25 backstroke (25.97) and the 50 freestyle (45.87). Matthew Gynther won the 25 freestyle (21.62).
— Keith Kimberlin
