EAST LYME — Ainslie Zagol struck out nine and allowed two hits in four innings as Stonington defeated Lyme/Old Lyme, 15-2, in the District 10 Little League tournament on Thursday.
Zagol and Raegan Palmer each tripled and combined for three RBIs. Infielders Londyn Moss (two runs scored), Reagan West, Whitney Friend and Ella Volpe played well for Stonington.
Stonington is 2-0 in the tournament.
— Keith Kimberlin
