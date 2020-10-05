CRANSTON — Westerly National swept CLCF in an 11-12 softball doubleheader on Saturday.
Westerly National (4-2) won the first game, 12-4, and took the second, 12-2.
In the first game, Selenia Daniel was 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Meadow Ferdula and Bella Mazzarese each drove in run.
Hope Spaulding pitched two innings, finishing with three strikeouts while only allowing a run.
In the second game, Hannah LaMotte finished 2 for 2. Avery Gingerella, Oliva Cicero, Dacia Gingerella and Daniel each contributed hits or RBIs.
Mazzarese struck out eight batters in three innings, allowing only two runs.
— Keith Kimberlin
