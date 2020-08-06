NORTH PROVIDENCE — The Rhody Wave Runners earned three wins before losing in the semifinals of the North Providence 12U Velocity Tournament last weekend.
The Wave Runners lost to eventual tournament champion West Warwick, 7-5, in the semifinals on Sunday.
Ella Keegan hit her second home run of the tournament in the loss to West Warwick. Keegan and Sara Arnold finished with two hits each. Rhody led 5-1 before losing.
In the quarterfinals, Lyla Auth and Tori Gabriele combined for a no-hitter in an 8-0 victory over Smithfield. Gabriele and Auth combined for seven strikeouts.
At the plate, Gabriele added her second home run of the tournament. Keegan added two hits and drove in a run.
Rhody posted a 2-1 record in pool play. On Saturday, the team opened with a 5-3 loss to West Warwick, but then beat the Smithfield Storm, 12-6.
Abby Emery homered in the loss to West Warwick, and Eden Hewes tripled home a run. Auth and Gabriele combined for a no-hitter.
In the win against Smithfield, Auth finished with three hits and four RBIs, and Alyssa Herbst and Emery had two hits and three RBIs each. Ava D'Ortona pitched two innings, and Auth threw the final three with five strikeouts.
Rhody opened the tournament on July 30 with a 10-2 win against the Storm. Gabriele and Emery hit back-to-back homers on consecutive pitches to give the team a 10-1 lead.
Gabriele finished with two hits, two RBIs and two run scored, Emery drove in a pair and scored twice, and Sara Arnold contributed a three-run double. Auth and Gabriele each had five strikeouts in two innings of work.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.