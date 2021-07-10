Three Rhody Wave Runners teams participated in the annual Bash on the Beach travel softball tournament Saturday.
The 14-and-under Wave Runners finished 1-0-1 in pool play to earn the No. 4 seed headed into the single-elimination portion of the tournament on Sunday.
Bella Austin and Abby Emery led the 14U team offensively with three hits each in the two games. Lyla Auth and Ava D’Ortona pitched well for the Wave Runners, allowing just five runs in the two games.
For the 10U Wave Runners, Guiliana Jarrett played well defensively, and Reagan West and Gia IIliano led the team offensively.
All three teams will play in the single-elimination bracket format starting Sunday at 8 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
