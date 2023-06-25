EAST LYME — Ainslie Zagol doubled, tripled and scored twice as the Stonington 10-12 softball All-Stars defeated Waterford, 7-5, in a District 10 tournament game on Friday.
Zagol, who drove in a run, also struck out five and pitched a complete game to earn the victory.
Stonington center fielder Raegan Palmer threw out a runner at home plate to catcher Sloane Deary.
Reagan West, Ella Volpe and Whitney Friend also singled for Stonington.
Stonington is 3-1 and appears to have qualified for the semifinals that start Tuesday.
Groton/Mystic 12s 4, Montville 2
EAST LYME — Rayliegh Self pitched a complete game and struck out nine to earn the victory on Wednesday.
Grace Rollins was 2 for 4 and scored the go-ahead run.
— Keith Kimberlin
Groton/Mystic 10s 16, Ledyard 10
WATERFORD — Charlize Carver, Harlow Chaney and Annie Archambault had multiple hits for Groton/Mystic in the win on Thursday.
Chaney pitched the final three innings in relief of starter Amelia Amar to earn the win.
