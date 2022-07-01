SMITHFIELD —Emma Kocab pitched a two-hit shutout as the 16U Rhody Wave Runners beat the Rhode Island Rockets, 9-0, in their opening game of the Firecracker Showcase travel softball tournament Friday at Bryant University.
Kocab, who'll be a junior at Chariho High in the fall, struck out five while also collecting three hits and three RBIs at the plate.
Leadoff hitter Erin O’Leary, a Chariho sophomore in the fall, added three hits, scored four runs and drove in one.
The Wave Runners returned to action Saturday against Dutchess Debs and Capital Reign Elite at Bryant University.
Waterford 12U 6, Stonington 2
WATERFORD — The Waterford Little League 10-12 All-Stars beat Stonington on Wednesday at Rotary Field to move on to the District 10 championship round.
Winning pitcher Gabrielle Fontaine struck out 13 in six innings. She also had three hits.
Shay Dreary had a triple and Madison Harvey had a base hit for Stonington.
Montville 10U 12, Groton/Mystic 2
EAST LYME — The Montville Little League 8-10 All-Stars defeated Groton/Mystic on Wednesday night at Vets Field in a game stopped after four innings by the mercy rule.
Pitcher Isabella Kobyluck went the distance for Montville, striking out 10. She also hit an RBI double.
Nevaeh Kitson and Kristina Sankow each had a hit for Groton/Mystic.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.