PROVIDENCE — The 16U Rhody Wave Runners lost to Bombers Maine, 5-2, in the semifinals of the Firecracker Showcase travel softball tournament at Johnson & Wales University on Monday.
Ella Keegan drove in the team's two runs with a triple in the first inning. The Wave Runners finished the tournament 4-1 and were the only Rhode Island team to reach bracket play.
The team started Monday with a 10-9 win against Dutchess Debs from New York. Emma Kocab pitched four innings allowing three hits. She was 3-0 in the tournament.
Mackenzie Gallagher had three hits and scored four times. Brianna DeGiacomo drove in three runs with a single in the in the fifth inning. She also pitched the final inning and ended the game with a strikeout with the bases loaded.
The team earned two wins on Sunday to reach the bracket round of the tournament.
The Wave Runners beat Seacoast Elite, 7-4, and Granite State Elite, 10-3.
Erin O'Leary doubled home Dina Arnold and Emily Brown to give the Wave Runners the lead for good in the opener. Emma Caracciolo also homered and Keegan doubled home Kocab.
Brianna DeGiacomo earned the win in relief allowing one run on three hits over the final two innings. Starter Lyla Auth struck out three and allowed three hits in the first three innings.
In the win against Granite State Elite, Lilly Vetelino hit a three-run double in the first inning. O'Leary, Auth and DeGiacomo each had two hits and two runs scored. Kocab pitched six innings with five strikeouts for the win.
Kocab pitched a two-hit shutout as the Wave Runners beat the Rhode Island Rockets, 9-0, in their opening game of the tournament on Friday.
Kocab, who'll be a junior at Chariho High in the fall, struck out five while also collecting three hits and three RBIs at the plate.
O'Leary added three hits, scored four runs and drove in one.
Waterford 12U 6, Stonington 2
WATERFORD — The Waterford Little League 10-12 All-Stars beat Stonington on Wednesday at Rotary Field to move on to the District 10 championship round.
Winning pitcher Gabrielle Fontaine struck out 13 in six innings. She also had three hits.
Shay Dreary had a triple and Madison Harvey had a base hit for Stonington.
Montville 10U 12, Groton/Mystic 2
EAST LYME — The Montville Little League 8-10 All-Stars defeated Groton/Mystic on Wednesday night at Vets Field in a game stopped after four innings by the mercy rule.
Pitcher Isabella Kobyluck went the distance for Montville, striking out 10. She also hit an RBI double.
Nevaeh Kitson and Kristina Sankow each had a hit for Groton/Mystic.
— Ken Sorensen, Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.