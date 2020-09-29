WESTERLY — The Westerly based 14U Rhody Wave Runners swept a softball doubleheader on Sunday at Cimalore Field against the North Kingstown Rip Tide.
The Runners won by scores of 6-0 and 13-8.
Ella Keegan hit a home run and drove in three runs in the first game. Sara Arnold added two hits and a run batted in, Tori Gabriele pitched four innings without allowing a hit and struck out eight, and Lyla Auth pitched the last inning to preserve the shutout.
Jett Cronin, Isabella Austin, Erin O’Leary, Tori Gabriele and Keegan all homered in the second game. Cronin, Ava D’Ortona, Keegan, Austin, Auth and Arnold all had multiple hits in the second game. Cronin drove in three runs.
D’Ortona earned the win, pitching 4⅔ innings and striking out two. Auth recorded the final out.
The Wave Runners improved to 5-2-2 for the fall season.
— Keith Kimberlin
