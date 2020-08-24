WATERFORD — Groton/Mystic earned two wins in the District 10 Little League 11-12 softball tournament over the weekend.
Groton/Mystic beat East Lyme, 22-1, on Saturday and Waterford, 6-3, on Sunday. Only three teams are playing in the tournament.
Maerin Lyon homered and singled in the first game. Emma Robinson added three hits, Katie MacPherson had two hits and Hailey Merrill drove in three runs. Merrill was the winning pitcher, with six strikeouts.
In the win against Waterford, Lyon finished with three hits. Robinson, MacPherson and Molly Santiago contributed two hits each. Merrill earned the win.
Groton/Mystic will next play in the championship round on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.