WESTERLY — Tori Gabriele pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeout as the Rhody Wave Runners beat the Smithfield Storm, 12-1, in the 12U state softball tournament Tuesday night.
The game ended after four innings due to the mercy rule.
Ella Keegan homered, drove in three runs and scored three times, and Ava D'Ortona had two hits, four stolen bases and scored twice. Isabella Austin singled and drove in two runs.
The teams played again Wednesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
