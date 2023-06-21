EAST LYME — East Lyme's Peyton Swanson struck out 16 Stonington batters in a 4-1 victory in the District 10 Little League 10-12 softball tournament on Monday night.
Stonington's Ainslie Zagol and Molly Perkins each singled for Stonington. Zagol pitched a complete game striking out seven while allowing only three hits.
Stonington (2-1) next plays Waterford on Friday at 8 p.m. in East Lyme.
— Keith Kimberlin
