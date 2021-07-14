SMITHFIELD — The 14U Rhody Wave Runners opened the state travel softball tournament with a 3-0 win over the Storm from Smithfield on Tuesday night.
Lyla Auth threw a no-hitter and struck out five from the pitching circle for the Wave Runners. She also had a hit at the plate. Abby Emery added a hit and scored two runs, and Jett Cronin played excellent defense to help the team preserve the shutout.
The Wave Runners play again Wednesday night against either the Coventry Crush or the EWG Waves.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.