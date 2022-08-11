APPONAUG — The Rhody Wave Runners overcame an early four-run deficit to defeat the Dawgs of Massachusetts, 7-6, and win the 16U Richard Dunning tournament last weekend at Winslow Park.
The victory capped a 6-0 weekend for the Wave Runners in their season-ending tournament.
Emma Caracciolo finished with two hits and three RBIs in the title game. Brianna DeGiacomo added two hits, and Emma Kocab pitched four scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory.
Kocab, a junior at Chariho High, earned wins in all three Wave Runner games on Sunday and two of three games on Saturday, including a perfect game to start the tournament, Rhody's 13-0 mercy win over the Tornadoes.
“Emma was outstanding for us all weekend," Wave Runners coach Gerry Auth said in an email. "She threw a lot of strikes and was able to stay ahead in the count most of the weekend. She pushed herself on Sunday and showed us all how dominating she can be. I’m proud of her and all the girls for how hard they worked to get this tournament win. It was a great way to end the season.”
The Wave Runners trailed the Dawgs, 4-0, before Caracciolo's RBI single in the second inning made it 4-1.
In the fourth, Cracciolo, Mackenzie Gallagher, and DeGiacomo each had RBI singles to tie the game at 4. Lilly Vetelino added a deep sacrifice fly ball to score Gallagher and give the Wave Runners the lead, 5-4.
Caracciolo drew a walk with the bases loaded in the fifth to put the Wave Runners up 6-4, and in the sixth, Erin O’Leary drove in a run with a hard line drive up the middle to make it 7-4.
The Dogs scored two unearned runs in the seventh, but failed to catch Rhody.
Ella Keegan led the Wave Runners with nine hits during the tournament. Dina Arnold, a senior at Westerly High, caught every inning in Sunday’s three games, and Grace Jenkins led the Wave Runners on defense all weekend with several outstanding plays, Auth said.
DeGiacomo earned the team's other pitching victory on Saturday with a complete game performance in Rhody's 18-0 mercy win against Apponaug.
The Wave Runners finished the season with a 17-11-3 record and one tournament title.
— Ken Sorensen
