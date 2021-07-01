BRISTOL — The Westerly Youth Soccer Association's U14 boys team won its RI Superliga divisional championship on Saturday with a win against Putnam in a game decided by penalty kicks.
The match was tied at 1-1 after regulation. The teams did not play overtime. In penalty kicks, Jack McGovern, team captain Lucas Pennell and Bobby Datson scored for Westerly.
Westerly goalie Luca Trombino saved two penalties and a third was wide of the goal.
McGovern also scored the Westerly goal in regulation. Putnam tied the game in the final minute of regulation to send the contest to penalty kicks.
Other members of the Westerly team were Adam Dumais, David Franzese, Adrian Gencarelli and Luigi Marchionne, Caleb Martin, Ethan McCann, Jack McGovern, Anthony Ritacco, Jack Speranza and Max Speranza.
Westerly finished the season 8-0. Nick Datson and Ken Dumais were the coaches.
— Keith Kimberlin
