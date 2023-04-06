DALLAS — Ryann Denecour scored her team's only goal in a 1-0 win against FC Dallas at the Dallas Cup youth soccer tournament on Wednesday.
Denecour, a sophomore at Chariho High, plays for the Olympic Development Program 2006 national select team. The 17U team includes players from Florida, Hawaii, Michigan, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Georgia, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
The victory moved the team to the finals against Solar Soccer Club U17 ECNL squad.
The match will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, home of the National Soccer Hall of Fame and the FC Dallas MLS team.
The game, which will be streamed on ESPN3, starts at 1 p.m. Denecour wears No. 13.
— Keith Kimberlin
