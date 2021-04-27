WESTERLY — Caleb Williams scored three goals and assisted on two others as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U boys team defeated South County, 5-4, at the Bradford Preserve on Saturday.
Henry King finished with a goal and an assist, and Sam Brimlow scored the remaining Westerly goal.
Brimlow also played goalie and made five saves while Dylan Tallardy had two. Logan Startz played well on defense.
Westerly 14U girls 16, Warwick 6
Laila Mancini scored six times and Allyson Faubert had four goals in the Westerly win on Saturday.
Faubert finished with two assists and Mancini had one. Natalie Francese, Lili Gorman, Simone Hackett, Penelope Nicolas, Madison Pellegrino and Maggie Scanapieco each scored a goal. Hackett and Cece Sacco had assists.
Goalie Annabelle Fowler made nine saves and Gianna Falcone played well on the defensive side.
Seekonk 8, Westerly 12U boys 3
Ryan Waddington scored twice and Ian Morissette had a goal for Westerly.
Alex Mynuk made five saves and Patrick Fowler had four.
WAYL has 124 boys and girls participating this year.
— Keith Kimberlin
