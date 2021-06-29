EAST GREENWICH — The Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U girls captured the Rhode Island Youth Lacrosse League Division 2 title on June 22.
Westerly defeated East Bay, 13-6, in the title game. The team finished 9-0 in RIYLL and 13-1 overall.
Allyson Faubert scored three goals in the championship contest. Annabelle Fowler, Poppy Kellogg, Casey Macera and Laila Mancini each scored two goals. Madison Pellegrino and Maggie Scanapieco contributed a goal each.
Kaelyn Souza finished with four saves.
Other team members were Karlee Ahern, Piper Cameron, Gianna Falcone, Natalie Francese, Kailyn Gabriele, Makenzie Gabriele, Lillian Gorman, Simone Hackett, Penelope Nicolas, Erica Nyberg and Cecelia Sacco.
The team was coached by Jim Nyberg, Becky Woodward, Adam Francese and Diane Macera.
— Keith Kimberlin
