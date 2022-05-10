SEEKONK, Mass. — Casey Macera scored six goals as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U girls beat Seekonk, 11-4, on Saturday.
Gianna Falcone and Madison Pellegrino scored two goals each. CeCe Sacco had the other Westerly goal.
Natalie Frances finished with three assists. Phoebe Brennan and Sacco had two each. Macey Garafola and Falcone also had an assist each.
Kaelyn Souza made seven saves, and Annabelle Fowler had three.
Westerly 10U girls 13, Groton 9
GROTON — Graysen Maynard scored four times and Kapri Mason had three goals as Westerly earned the win Sunday.
Valentina Marchionne contributed two goals. Ava Antoch, Penelope Simmons, Sydney DeBettencourt and Mackenzie McGlon each scored once.
Goalie Ginger Cameron made six saves.
— Keith Kimberlin
