SEEKONK, Mass. — Ian Morissette scored four goals and had two assists as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U boys team beat Seekonk, 13-4, on Saturday.
Logan Unkuri had three goals. James Tolmie and Carter Williams scored two goals each. Mike McLeod and Sam Ferrol scored a goal each. Ferrol also had four assists and Malakai Drurey had one.
Alex Mynuk and Drurey made four saves each. Marcus Curreri played well on defense.
East Greenwich 18, Westerly 14U 1
WESTERLY — Phoebe Brennan scored Westerly's goal in the May 10 loss.
Aliza Guido made five saves. Rosie Sposato played well on defense.
Westerly 12U girls 10, Seekonk 5
SEEKONK, Mass. — Ella Seltzer finished with five goals and an assist in Saturday's win.
Gia Illiano contributed two goals and two assists. Graysen Maynard scored twice. Hazel Gervasini had a goal and an assist. Ava Antoch had two assists and Giuliana Jarrett one.
Lillian Unkuri made 12 saves and Macy Rose played well on defense.
Coventry 9, Westerly 12U boys 3
COVENTRY — Jacob Macera had two goals and an assist for Westerly in Saturday's loss.
Jack Rapoza also scored a goal. Leo Cornell made seven saves in goal and James Fusaro played well on defense.
Westerly 10U boys 14, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK, Mass. — Rocco Rustico scored three goals and had two assists in Saturday's win.
Cole Vacca and Finn Capalbo finished with two goals and an assist each. Izak Leech and Brady Hawley each scored twice.
Parker Pirnie had a goal and four assists and Levi Winn had a goal and an assist. Brady Maderis scored once.
Vacca made three saves and Tyler Harley played well on defense.
Westerly also beat Stonington, 9-2, in Westerly on Monday.
Vacca and five goals and two assists and Rustico had three goals and two assists. Maderis finished with a goal and an assist. Winn had two assists and Pirnie and Capalbo one each.
Cornell made six saves and Harley played well on defense.
Westerly 10U girls 9, Stonington 6
WESTERLY — Maddy McLeod scored five times and had two assists in Friday's win.
Grace Dentch finished with two goals and two assists. Elizabeth had a goal and an assist and Kennedy Holland scored once.
Addy Morin made five saves and Chloe Graham played well on defense.
Westerly lost to Seekonk the road, 10-8, on Saturday.
Amara Murphy had three goals. Dentch and Holland had two goals and an assist each. Chloe Graham scored a goal and Anna Reyes had an assist. Sydney deBettencourt made nine saves. Elizabeth Baldwin played well on defense.
— Keith Kimberlin
