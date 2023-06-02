WARWICK — Ian Morrisette scored three goals and assisted on six others as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U boys team defeated Warwick, 11-9, on May 27.
James Tolmie and Logan Unkuri finished with two goals each for Westerly. Owen Faubert, Ryan Waddington, Tyler Miller and Sam Turano each contributed a goal. Sam Ferrol had an assist.
Malakai Drurey made six saves. Carter Williams played well on defense.
IYL 14 U girls 10, Westerly 6
Phoebe Brennan scored four goals and had two assists in the May 27 game.
Brynn Maynard and Sadie Cameron finished with a goal and assist each. Aliza Guido made 11 saves and Ella Reyes and Millie Maher played well on defense.
Westerly lost to Portsmouth, 10-2, on May 25. Brennan scored twice and Sienna Fizzano contributed a goal. Guido made five saves. Jenna Parker and Ryley Cody played well on defense.
CYLAX 5, Westerly 12U boys 3
Jacob Macera scored twice and Jake Reyes had a goal in the May 27 game.
Cooper Sciro and Connor Smith each had an assist. Leo Cornell made fives saves and Noah Nardone played well on defense.
Westerly 12U girls 13, North Kingstown 1
NORTH KINGSTOWN — Ginger Cameron, Madison Chiaradio, Ella Nigo and Olivia Riley scored two goals each in the Westerly win on May 27.
Ava Antoch, Alyssa Fizzano, Gia Illiano, Macy Rose and Lucia Mathieu each scored a goal. Lillian Unkuri made four saves.
Layla Bentley and Ella Seltzer played well on defense.
Westerly 10U boys 8, South County 8
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Rocco Rustico scored three goals and Levi Winn finished with four assists in the May 27 tie.
Cole Vacca contributed two goals and an assist. Parker Prinie and Izak Leech each scored a goal.
Griffin Cornell finished with 10 saves and Leech had seven. Leech also played well on defense.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.