WESTERLY — Ian Morrissette scored three goals and had two assists as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U boys team beat Burrillville, 10-1, on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Logan Unkuri and James Tolmie each scored twice. Ben Holt had a goal and an assist. Sam Turano and Owen Faubert each scored a goal. Sam Ferrol finished with two assists.
Alex Mynuk made four saves in goal and Malakai Drurey had four. Mike McLeod played well on defense.
Providence 11, Westerly 14U girls 6
PROVIDENCE — Libby Balbat scored twice in the Westerly loss on Saturday.
Macy Antoch, Phoebe Brennan, Ella Seltzer and Tessa Perkins each scored a goal. Ella Reyes had two assists.
Aliza Guido made 12 saves. Jenna Parker played well on defense.
Providence 6, Westerly 12U boys 3
WESTERLY — Jacob Macera scored twice for Westerly and James Fusaro contributed a goal on Saturday.
Jake Reyes contributed an assist. Leo Cornell made five saves and Brent Alvino played well on defense.
Westerly 10U boys 11, Providence 4
WESTERLY — Rocco Rustico scored five goals and contributed two assists Westerly earned the win on Saturday.
Cole Vacca and Finn Capalbo finished with two goals each. Levi Winn had a goal and four assists. Izak Leech had a goal and an assist.
Griffin Cornell and Izak Leech made five saves each. Brady Hawly played well on defense.
On May 15, Westerly beat Stonington, 9-2. Vacca led the way with five goals and two assists. Rustico scored three times and had two assists. Brady Maderis had a goal and an assist. Parker Pirnie and Finn Capalbo each had an assist.
Cornell made six save and Leech four. Tyler Harley played well on defense.
— Keith Kimberlin
