WESTERLY — Ian Morrisette scored four goals and had four assists as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U boys team beat Seekonk, 14-2, at the Bradford Preserve on April 29.
Sam Ferrol had three goals and an assist. Owen Faubert and James Tolmie scored two goals each. Ben Holt had a goal and an assist. Drew Morrone and Evan Morrissette each scored a goal.
Goalie Alex Mynuk had five saves. Logan Smith played well on defense.
South Kingstown 8, Westerly 14U girls 4
WESTERLY — Phoebe Brennan scored three times and had an assist in the April 29 game.
Tessa Perkins scored the other Westerly goal. Aliza Guido made four saves. Jenna Parker and Mila Falcone played well on defense.
Cranston 4, Westerly 12U boys 3
WESTERLY — Jacob Macera scored all three Westerly goals.
Christian DeCaro and Jake Reyes had assists. Leo Cornell made 14 saves. Noah Manfredi played well on defense.
Westerly 12U girls 14, South County 4
WESTERLY — Ava Antoch, Gia Illiano, Giuliana Jarrett, Ella Nigro and Ella Seltzer scored two goals each for Westerly on April 29.
Layla Bentley, Hazel Gervasini, Lucia Mathieu and Graysen Maynard scored one goal each. Antoch and Jarrett had two assists each.
Lillian Unkuri made four saves. Bentley also played well on defense.
Westerly 10U boys 10, South County 7
WESTERLY — Cole Vacca had five goals and two assists in the win.
Rocco Rustico added two goals and two assists. Finn Capalbo, Izak Leech and Brady Maderis each had a goal and an assist. It was the first goal of the season for Leech and Capalbo.
Griffen Cornell and Rustico each made five saves. Tommy Capalbo played well on defense.
Westerly 10U girls 7, South County 1
WESTERLY — Amara Murphy, Sydney deBetttencourt and Maya Reyes scored two goals each for Westerly on April 29.
Addison Morin scored the remaining goal. Murphy had two assists and Reyes, Kennedy Holland and Nora Anderson contributed one each.
Mady McLeod made seven saves.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.