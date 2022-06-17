JOSH MOONEY, Stonington, Track, Junior; Mooney won the 110 hurdles at the State Open meet and placed second in the same event at New Englands. His time at New Englands — 14.28 seconds — improved his school record. He was third in the javelin at the Open and eighth at New Englands.

DEAN PONS JR., Westerly, Baseball, Senior; Pons pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11 as Westerly beat St. Raphael to stay alive in the Division II tournament. Pons walked just three batters as he improved to 9-0.

WEEKO THOMPSON, Chariho, Girls Track, Sophomore; Thompson placed in the top 15 in two events at the New England championships. She was seventh in the shot put and 12th in the discus.

