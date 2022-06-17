PORTSMOUTH — Ian Morissette scored three goals and Caleb Williams contributed two goals and four assists as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U boys team edged Portsmouth, 10-9, on June 11.
Brayden Antoch scored twice and Drew Morrone, James Tolmie and Mike Gervasini each had a goal. Alex Mynuk and Sam Brimlow made three saves each.
Jake Caron played well defensively.
Westerly 12U girls 6, SCYL 5
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Ella Reyes scored three goals in the win against South County Youth Lacrosse on Saturday.
Ella Seltzer, Tessa Perkins and Lani DelBarone each scored once.
Lilian Unkuri made nine saves in goal.
— Keith Kimberlin
