WESTERLY — Lillian Unkuri made 13 saves in goal and Ella Seltzer scored five times as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 12U girls team beat Warwick, 9-5, for the Division 2 title on June 15.
Madison Chiaradio scored a pair of goals. Ava Antoch and Gia Illiano had the remaining goals.
— Keith Kimberlin
