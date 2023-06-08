BARRINGTON — Ella Seltzer and Ginger Cameron scored three goals each as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 12-U girls team beat East Bay Gold, 12-1, on Saturday.
Gia Illiano finished with a pair of goals. Lucia Mathieu, Hazel Gervasini, Graysen Maynard and Macy Rose each scored a goal.
Lillian Unkuri made three saves and Mercy Phillips had one. Layla Bentley played well on defense.
Westerly 14U boys 12, Burrillville 2
WESTERLY — Ian Morrisette had two goals and three assists and James Tolmie had two goals and two assists in the Westerly win on Saturday.
Sam Ferrol contributed two goals and an assist. Sam Turano finished with a goal and an assist. Drew Morrone, Mason Muller, Ryan Waddington and Max Leong each scored a goal. Logan Unkuri and Sam Ferrol each had an assist.
Alex Mynuk finished with six saves and Carter Williams played well on defense.
Westerly 12U boys 10, BYLAX 1
WESTERLY — Jacob Macera scored three goals and had five assists in Westerly's win on Saturday.
Jack Rapoza and Connor Smith scored two goals each. Jake Reyes and Isaiah McFadden each scored a goal. Anthony Chimento finished with a goal and Jack Kemble had an assist.
Leo Cornell finished with four saves. Luke Caron played well on defense.
Cumberland 8, Westerly 10U girls 7
WESTERLY — Madelyn McLeod scored three goals in Saturday's game.
Kennedy Holland had a goal and an assist. Maya Reyes, Elizabeth Baldwin and Nora Anderson each scored a goal.
Addison Morin made eight saves and Reyes and Izzy Antioch played well on defense.
Westerly 10U boys 13, CLCF 0
WESTERLY — Rocco Rustico scored four goals and had three assists and Cole Vacca scored four times in the Westerly win.
Brady Maderis contributed a pair of goals. Tyler Harley and Levi Winn each had a goal and assist. Brady Hawely scored a goal and Griffth Cornell finished with an assist.
Cornell and Leech made two saves each.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.