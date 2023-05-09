WESTERLY — Parker Pirnie scored four goals and the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 10U boys team beat WPAL, 14-1, on Saturday.
Brady Maderis had two goals and four assists. Rocco Rustico had two goals and three assists. Tyler Harley and Cole Vacca each scored twice. Izak Leech also had a goal.
Griffen Cornell had two assists. Finn Capalbo, Levi Winn and Brady Hawley had one assist each.
Goalies Griffen Cornell and Leech made five saves each. Harley and Hawley played well on defense.
WPAL 8, Westerly14U boys 3
WESTERLY — James Tolmie scored twice in the Westerly loss on Saturday.
Logan Unkuri also had a goal and Ian Morrisette contributed two assists. Malakai Drurey made five saves and Alex Mynuk had two.
North Kingstown 7, Westerly 14U girls 5
WESTERLY — Phoebe Brennan scored three goals for Westerly on Saturday.
Luciana Marchionne had a goal and assist and Ella Reyes scored once. Aliza Guido made six saves. Jenna perkins and Millie Maher played well on defense.
WPAL 6, Westerly 12U boys 5
WESTERLY — Jacob Macera scored two goals and had an assist for Westerly on Saturday.
Anthony Chimento, James Fusaro and Jack Raposa each scored a goal. Leo Cornell made nine saves.
Westerly 10U girls 7, SCYL 1
WESTERLY — Amara Murphy, Sydney deBettencourt and Maya Reyes scored two goals each for Westerly.
Addison Morin scored the other Westerly goal. Murphy had two assists. Reyes, Kennedy Holland and Nora Anderson had one assist each.
Mady McLeod made seven saves.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.