STONINGTON — A team comprised of players from Stonington and East Lyme finished unbeaten and captured the 18U lacrosse championship during the Nutmeg Games that concluded on July 24.
The team, which included 12 players from the Stonington Seals youth lacrosse program and four from East Lyme, outscored its opponents, 47-12.
The team beat Mattabassett (Cromwell, Connecticut), 13-7, in the title match in Berlin, Connecticut. The Seals defeated Pro Lacrosse of West Hartford, Connecticut, 13-0, in the semifinals.
The six teams were divided into two divisions of three for pool play. The top four teams advanced.
Cam Elenteny, Sean McCusker and Christian Hudson scored nine goals each in the tournament. Elenteny finished with five assists, McCusker had six and Hudson four.
Cameron Gouveia finished with seven goals and three assists. Jake Glynn contributed five goals and three assists. Ben Massengale had three goals and three assists.
Will French had two goals and four assists and Jack Malek had two goals and two assists.
Sterling Frost and Colin Bunkley each had an assist.
Other players on the team were William Banfield, Alex Castagliuolo, Ben French, Anthony Gesino, Kyle Marino, Ben Massengale and Colby Potts.
Most of the Stonington players have been together since age 9. They were coaches by Noah Gouveia, Adam Huston and Mark Banfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.