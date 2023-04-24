WESTERLY — Ella Seltzer scored five goals as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 12U girls team beat Portsmouth, 8-3, on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Alexis Tibbetts had a goal and an assist. Ava Antoch, Olivia Riley and Layla Bentley each scored a goal. Lily Unkuri made three saves and Madison Chiaradio played well on defense.
Coventry 9, Westerly 12U boys 1
WESTERLY — Jacob Macera scored the Westerly goal.
Leo Cornell had four saves in goal and Isaiah McFadden made three.
Westerly 10U boys 7, Coventry 3
WESTERLY — Cole Vacca scored four times in the win.
Rocco Rustico had two goals and an assist and Brady Maderia contributed a goal and an assist. Parker Pirnie had two assists. Griffin Cornell and Maderia had good games in goal. Tyler Harley played well on the defensive end.
Providence 6, Westerly 10U girls 5
WESTERLY — Maya Reyes and Madelyn McLeod scored two goals each in the Westerly loss.
Grace Dentch also scored and Addison Morin made nine saves.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.