WESTERLY — Caleb Williams scored six goals and had an assist at the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U boys team beat Plymouth, 12-9, on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Mike Gervasini and Trystan Johnstone scored two goals each. Luke Felnker and Sam Lorello each scored once.
Sam Brimlow made five saves in goal, and Dylan Tallardy had four. Nate Quaratella played well on the defensive end.
Westerly 14U girls 18, Cumberland 1
WESTERLY — Erica Nyberg scored three goals and Simone Hackett had three in the Westerly win.
Allyson Faubert, Casey Macera and Laila Mancini contributed two goals each. Karlee Ahern, Lili Gorman, Poppy Kellogg, CeCe Sacco and Maggie Scanapieco each scored a goal.
Kaelyn Souza made three saves, and Annabelle Fowler had one.
Westerly beat South County, 10-4, on Sunday in a game played in South Kingstown.
Mancini scored three goals. Faubert and Scanapieco added two each, and Gianna Falcone and Kailyn Gabriele each scored once.
Souza made seven saves, and Fowler had one.
Westerly lost to Stonington, 18-5, in a game played on June 1 in Stonington.
Casey Macera scored twice. Piper Cameron, Faubert and Mancini each scored a goal, and Souza finished with three saves.
Westerly 12U girls 10, Montville 7
WESTERLY — Ava Trombino scored four goals in the Westerly victory on June 2.
Ella Reyes had two goals. Luciana Marchionne, Emerie Foss, Phoebe Brennan and Macy Antoch each scored once.
Foss, Sophie Gwaltney and Marchionne each had an assist. Bella Muccio finished with one save, and Gwaltney played well on the defense end.
Marchionne had three goals in a 15-0 win against South County on Saturday.
Liv Maderia, Ella Seltzer and Brennan each scored twice. Antoch, Sadie Cameron, Riley Gabriele, Tessa Perkins, Bailey Simmons and Trombino each had goals. Tessa Perkins had two assists, and Gabriele one.
Stonington 7, Westerly 10U boys 5
WESTERLY — Jake Reyes scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others in the Westerly loss on Saturday.
Anthony Chimento scored twice, and Jamison Jaillet contributed a goal.
Emmett Holland and Connor Smith each had an assist. Holland made five saves in goal, and Colin Horton had three. Cole Vacca payed well on defense.
Westerly 10U girls 13, Groton 6
WESTERLY — Graysen Maynard scored four goals in the Westerly win.
Madison Chiaradio, Lillian Unkuri and Ava Nigro each scored twice. Makenna O'Rourke, Madison O'rourtke and Layla Bentley each scored once.
Charadio and Makenna O'Rourke finished with two assists apiece. Maynard and Unkuri had one assist each.
Lauren Naysnerski and Ginger Cameron played strong in goal.
Westerly 12U boys 7, Cranston 7
WESTERLY — Ian Morissette scored four goals and assisted on another for Westerly.
Goalie Alex Mynuk made 13 saves. Logan Unkuri contributed a goal and two assists, and Drewe Morrone and Ryan Waddington each scored a goal.
— Keith Kimberlin
