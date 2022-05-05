WESTERLY — Eleven players scored goals as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U girls team beat Middletown, 16-3, on April 30 at the Bradford Preserve.
Layla Mancini finished with two goals and three assists. Natalie Francese contributed two goals and two assists, and Gianna Falcone had two goals and an assist. Emerie Foss and Kailyn Gabriele each scored a goal and had an assist.
Other goal scorers were Madison Pellegrino (2), Cece Sacco (2), Olivia Maderia, Phoebe Brennan and Brynn Maynard. Macy Garafola played well on defense.
Kaelyn Souza made three saves in goal. Annabelle Fowler had two.
Westerly 14U boys 9, Cumberland 1
WESTERLY — Caleb Williams scored four goals in the Westerly win on April 30.
Ian Morissette and Mike Gervasini had two goals apiece. Drew Morrone scored the remaining goal. Morissette finished with two assists, while Williams and Antoch had one each.
Sam Brimlow made nine saves in goal. Alex Mynuk had two.
Westerly 12U boys 5, Burrillville 1
WESTERLY — Logan Unkuri scored three times for Westerly on April 30.
Malakai Drurey finished with a goal and an assist. Connor Smith scored once, and Ben Holt and Jamison Jaillet had assists. Mikey McLeod played well on defense.
Colin Horton made three saves.
Westerly 12U girls 9, Portsmouth 2
WESTERLY — Macy Antoch scored three goals, and Ella Reyes contributed two goals and three assists for Westerly on April 23.
Luciana Marchionne and Ella Seltzer each scored twice. Lillian Unkuri made four saves. Layla Bentley and Jenna Parker played well on defense.
Westerly 10U girls 7, Montville 5
MONTVILLE — Ava Antoch and Graysen Maynard scored three goals each in the Westerly win.
Penelope Simmons scored the other Westerly goal. McKenzie McGlon, Amara Morin, Kapri Mason, Grace Dentch and Audriana Allanach played well on the defensive end.
Sydney Bettencourt was in goal.
Westerly 10U boys 9, Montville 0
MONTVILLE — Anthony Chimento and Brent Alvino scored three goals apiece for Westerly in the April 27 win.
Jakes Reyes contributed two goals and an assist. Rocco Rustico had a goal and three assists, and Chimento also had an assist.
Cole Vacca and Rustico shared goalie duties.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.