WESTERLY — Piper Cameron, Poppy Kellogg and Erica Nyberg scored two goals each as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U girls team defeated Groton, 11-7, on May 12 at the Bradford Preserve.
Gianna Falcone, Allyson Faubert, Simone Hackett and CeCe Sacco each finished with a goal. Goalie Annabelle Fowler made two saves.
Laila Mancini played well on the defensive end.
Seekonk 6, Westerly 14U boys 4
SEEKONK, Mass. — Aiden Morrone scored twice for Westerly.
Caleb Williams had a goal and two assists, and Matt Horton added a goal and an assist.
Sam Brimlow made six saves, and Dylan Tallardy made five. Nikko Nastasi played well on defense.
Westerly 14U girls 10, Barrington 3
BARRINGTON — Laila Mancini finished with five goals in the Westerly victory.
Karlee Ahern, Natalie Francese, Lili Gorman, Penelope Nicolas and Kaelyn Souza contributed a goal each.
Souza made four saves, and Piper Cameron had two. Gorman played well on defense.
Westerly 10U boys 9, Groton 6
WESTERLY — Jake Reyes scored five goals and Jameson Jaillet contributed three as Westerly earned the win on Saturday.
Anthony Chimento scored the other Westerly goal. Jaillet had two assists. Reyes, Chimento and Cole Vacca had one assist each.
Rocco Rustico and Connor Smith made three saves each. Jaillet also played well on defense.
— Keith Kimberlin
