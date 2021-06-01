PORTSMOUTH — Allyson Faubert, Casey Macera and Cece Sacco scored two goals each as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U girls team defeated Portsmouth, 11-4, on Saturday.
Karlee Ahern, Natalie Francese, Poppy Kellogg, Laila Mancini and Penelope Nicolas scored one goal apiece. Kaelyn Souza made two saves, and Lili Gorman played well on defense.
Westerly 12U girls 5, Cranston 5
CRANSTON — Five players each scored one goal for Westerly in the tie on Saturday.
Phoebe Brennan, Emerie Foss, Luciana Marchionne, Ella Seltzer and Ava Trombino scored once apiece for Westerly. Bailey Simmons made three saves, and Ryley Cody played well on defense.
Westerly lost to NRI in Smithfield on Sunday, 11-5.
Ella Reyes scored twice. Phoebe Brennan, Seltzer and Trombino scored a goal each.
Macy Antoch made three saves, and Sophie Gwaltney played well on defense.
Westerly 12U boys 6, North Kingstown 4
WESTERLY — Alex Mynuk made 16 saves as Westerly earned the win on Saturday.
Ian Morissette contributed two goals and an assist, while Drew Morrone had a goal and an assist.
Ryan Waddington scored twice, and Logan Unkuri had a goal.
Westerly 10U boys 9, Waterford 6
WESTERLY — Jacob Macera, Jake Reyes and Braydent Bagley scored two goals each in the win.
Macera finished with two assists, and Reyes and Bagley had one apiece.
Anthony Chimento, Emmett Holland and Jamison Jaillet each scored a goal for Westerly.
Rocco Rustico made two saves, and Reyes one. Connor Smith played well on defense.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.