NORTH KINGSTOWN — The Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U girls team shut out North Kingstown, 13-0, on Saturday.
Casey Macera, Madison Pellegrino and Maggie Scanapieco scored two goals each.
Gianna Falcone, Allyson Faubert, Mackenzie Gabriele, Lili Gorman, Laila Mancini, Penelope Nicolas and Erica Nyberg each scored a goal.
Kaelyn Souza made five saves, and Annabelle Fowler had three. Kailyn Gabriele played well on defense.
Westerly 12U boys 10, Burrillville 3
Ian Morrisette scored six goals and assisted on another for Westerly in the win.
Logan Unkuri had two goals and two assists, and Ryan Waddington had two goals and an assist. Drew Morrone contributed an assist.
Alex Mynuk made five saves, and Patrick Fowler had three. Evan Morrisette played well on defense.
Westerly 12U Boys 14, Norwich 3
NORWICH — Emmet Holland scored five goals and had an assist in the Westerly win.
Jamison Jaillet contributed four goals and an assist. Jake Reyes scored twice, and Rocco Rustico had a goal and an assist. Jack Kemble and Cole Vacca each scored a goal. Brayden Bagley had an assist.
Colin Horton made two saves, and Jacob Macera had one.
Westerly 10U girls 7, Norwich 7
NORWICH — Olivia Riley scored four goals for Westerly in the tie on April 24
Ella Nigro, Ava Nigro and Layla Bentley contributed a goal each. Makena O'Rourke and Madison O'Rourke played well on defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.