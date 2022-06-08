WESTERLY — Ian Morissette and Caleb Williams scored two goals each as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U boys team beat Warwick PAL, 6-4, on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Mike Gervasini and Matias Blanca scored a goal each. Williams and Brayden Antoch had assists.
Logan Startz was the defensive player of the game. Sam Brimlow made three saves; Alex Mynuk had two.
Westerly 14U girls 10, Warwick 5
WARWICK — Casey Macera scored five times and Phoebe Brennan and Madison Pellegrino had two goals each in the Westerly win on Saturday.
Gianna Falcone scored the other Westerly goal.
Natalie Francese finished with two assists. Sadie Cameron, Sienna Fizzano, Macera, Laila Mancini and Pellegrino contributed one assist each.
Annabelle Folwer and Kaelyn Souza made four saves each in goal. Brynn Maynard played well on defense.
Westerly 12U girls 13, Montville 4
WESTERLY — Ella Seltzer scored three goals and had an assist in the Westerly win on June 1.
Macy Antoch contributed two goals and assist. Olivia Riley, Jenna Parker and Luciana Marchionne finished with two goals each. Libby Balbot and Tessa Perkins each scored once.
Ella Reyes contributed two assists, and Madison Chiaradio had one.
Lillian Unkuri made three saves.
— Keith Kimberlin
