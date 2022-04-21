WESTERLY — Logan Unkuri scored five times as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U boys team beat Seekonk, 14-4, at the Bradford Preserve last Saturday.
Jacob Macera finished with two goals and four assists. Ryan Waddington and Ben Holt scored two goals each. Tyler Miller, Jamison Jaillet and Mike McLeod contributed a goal each.
Jack Kemble made four saves; Colin Horton had two. Dylan Yu also played well for Westerly.
Westerly 14U girls 11, Burrillville 5
WESTERLY — Casey Macera scored four goals and Layla Mancini had three as Westerly earned the win Saturday.
Maccera and Mancini each had an assist. Madison Pellegrino and Cece Sacco had a goal and an assist each. Phoebe Brennan and Annabelle Fowler each scored a goal. Natalie Francese finished with two assists, and Macey Garafola had one.
Fowler made three saves, while Kaelyn Souza had two. Brynn Maynard played well defensively.
Cumberland 7, Westerly 14U boys 3
WESTERLY — Caleb Williams finished with two goals and an assist in Saturday's loss.
Ian Morissette scored the other Westerly goal. Sam Brimlow made six saves in goal; Alex Mynuk had three. Jake Caron played well defensively.
North East Bay 10, Westerly 12U girls 6
WESTERLY — Ella Reyes finished with four goals and an assist in Saturday's loss.
Macy Antock and Ella Seltzer also scored for Westerly. Olivia Riley made six saves in goal, and Lillian Unkuri had five.
Sophie Gwaltney and Layla Bentley played well on the defensive end.
