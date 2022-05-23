SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Ian Morissette scored three goals and Caleb Williams contributed two goals and an assist as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U boys team beat SCYL, 11-4, on Saturday.
Mike Gervasini and Brayden Antoch each scored a goal and had two assists. James Tolmie, Nate Quaratella, Luke Felkner and Jackson Miller also scored. Sam Lorello had an assist.
Sam Brimlow had three saves in goal, and Alex Mynuk had two. Logan Startz played well on defense.
Westerly 14U girls 11, Portsmouth 3
WESTERLY — Casey Macera led Westerly with four goals and four assists on Saturday.
Pheobe Brennan had two goals. Laila Mancini and CeCe Sacco each finished with a goal and an assist. Karlee Ahern, Olivia Maderia and Bailey Simmons each scored a goal.
Westerly 12U boys 6, Cumberland 1
CUMBERLAND — Logan Unkuri scored twice in Saturday's victory.
Jacob Macera contributed a goal and an assist. Ryan Waddington, Jamison Maillet and Ben Holt each scored once. Malakai Drurey made five saves; Colin Horton had two. Mikey McLeod played well on defense.
South Country 7, Westerly 12U girls 3
WESTERLY — Ella Seltzer scored twice and Ella Reyes had a goal and an assist for Westerly.
Olivia Rylie made 12 saves, and Jenna Parker played well on defense.
— Keith Kimberlin
