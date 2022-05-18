EAST GREENWICH — Ian Morissette scored four goals and Mike Gervasini contributed three as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U boys team beat East Greenwich, 12-0, on Saturday.
Drew Morrone, Caleb Williams, Nate Quaratella, Sam Brimlow and Tryston Johnstone each scored a goal. Johnston also had an assist. Alex Mynuk made three saves, and Browlow had two. Logan Startz also played well defensively.
Westerly 14U girls place second in Battle for the Bay
EAST GREENWICH — Westerly lost to South County YL, 6-4, in the championship game of the Battle for the Bay Tournament at Rocky Hill Country Day School on Sunday.
Westerly beat North Kingstown, Rocky Hill and Moses Brown to reach the title game.
Laila Mancini, Phoebe Brennan, Macey Garafola, Brynn Maynard, Mila Falcone, Casey Macera and goalie Kaelyn Souza played well for Westerly.
Warwick PAL 13, Westerly 12U boys 1
WARWICK — Connor Smith scored Westerly's goal with an assist from Leo Cornell.
Jack Kemble made two saves, and Colin Horton had one. Evan Morissette played well defensively.
Westerly 12U girls 5, West Greenwich 4
WESTERLY — Ella Seltzer scored four times and had an assist in Saturday's game at the Bradford Preserve.
Ella Nigro scored the other goal, and Ella Reyes had two assists. Lillina Unkuri made eight saves. Jenna Parker and Layla Bentley played well on defense.
Westerly also beat Norwich, 11-1, on May 10.
Nigro scored three goals, and Seltzer had two goals and two assists. Macy Antoch also scored twice. Reyes, Tessa Perkins, Sophie Gwaltney and Lani DelBarone each scored a goal. Ava Nigro had an assist.
Bella Marchionne made two saves, and Adelade Trichter had one.
Westerly 10U boys 4, Ticks 3
OLD LYME — Jake Reyes scored two goals and had an assist in the win on Saturday.
Rocco Rustico had a goal and assist. Anthony Chimento scored Westerly's other goal.
Brady Hawley and Cole Vacca contributed assists.
— Keith Kimberlin
