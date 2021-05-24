WESTERLY — Laila Mancini scored three goals and Piper Chapman had two as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U girls defeated Smithfield, 10-4, on Saturday.
Gianna Falcone, Lili Gorman, Simone Hackett, Poppy Kellogg and Maggie Scanapieco scored a goal each. Kaelyn Souza made four saves in goal, and Mackenzie Gabriele played well on defense.
Westerly 10U girls 19, Stonington 0
WESTERLY — Graysen Maynard scored five goals, and Olivia Riley and Ava Nigro contributed four each in the Westerly win.
Ella Nigro added three goals, Madison Chiaradio had two and Madison O'Rourke scored one.
Maynard, Riley, Ella Nigro, Chiaradio and Lillian Ukuri each had an assist. Lauren Naysnerski did not allow a goal.
Westerly beat Groton, 13-6, on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Maynard scored four goals with one assist. Madison Chiaradio contributed two goals and two assists, Unkuri scored two goals with one assist, and Ava Nigro scored twice.
Makenna O'Rourke added one goal and two assists, and Madison O'Rourke scored once, as did Layla Bentley.
Naysnerski played a strong half in goal allowing one goal.
Westerly 10U boys 8, Stonington 5
STONINGTON — Emmet Holland scored three times and assisted on a goal in the Westerly win.
Jamison Jaillet finished with a goal and two assists, Anthony Chimento scored twice, and Jacob Macera and Jake Reyes scored one goal apiece.
Jack Kemble and Nathan Paciera combined for four saves in goal. Brayden Bagley played well on defense.
Jaillet had two goals and an assist in a 9-7 win against Waterford on Saturday.
Jake Reyes and Connor Smith each scored twice, while Anthony Chimento and Jacob Macera each finished with a goal and an assist. Rocco Rustico added a goal, and Jack Kemble had an assist.
Rocco Rustico made two saves, and Jake Reyes had one. Connor Smith played well on defense.
— Keith Kimberlin
