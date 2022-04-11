CUMBERLAND — Casey Macera scored five goals and Layla Mancini had three as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U girls team beat Cumberland, 10-6, on Saturday.
Phoebe Brennan and Madison Pellegrino finished with a goal each. Macera, Natalie Francese and Cece Sacco each had an assist.
Kaelyn Souza made three saves, and Macey Garafola played well on defense.
Westerly 14U boys 6, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK, Mass. —Caleb Williams scored four goals in the Westerly win on Saturday.
Ian Morissette and Mike Gervasini also scored for Westerly. Morissette and Trystan Johnston contributed an assist each. Sam Brimlow made five saves in goal, and Alex Mynuk had two. Logan Startz played well on defense.
Coventry 9, Westerly 12U boys 6
WESTERLY — Ryan Waddington scored three goals and Logan Unkuri had two, but Westerly lost on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Jacob Macera scored the other Westerly goal. Jack Kemble made five saves in goal, and Colin Horton had two.
North Kingstown 11, Westerly 12U girls 8
NORTH KINGSTOWN — Ella Seltzer scored four times and Luciana Marchionne had three goals in Westerly's loss on Saturday.
Ella Reyes scored Westerly's other goal. Lillian Unkuri made 10 saves. Jenna Parker and Layla Bentley played well on the defensive end, while Macy Antoch had a good game in midfield.
— Keith Kimberlin
