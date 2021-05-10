WESTERLY — Matt Horton and Trystan Johnson scored three goals each as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U boys team defeated East Bay, 10-5, on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Mike Gervasini scored twice. Sam Brimlow and Sam Lorello had a goal each, and Johnston and Brock Crowley had assists.
Dylan Tallardy, who made two saves, played well on the defensive end.
South County 11, Westerly 12U boys 5
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Ian Morrisette and Ryan Waddington scored two goals each for Westerly on Saturday.
Drew Morrone had a goal and an assist and Morrisette contributed an assist.
Alex Mynuk made 14 saves.
— Keith Kimberlin
