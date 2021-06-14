WESTERLY — Four players scored two goals each as the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse 14U girls team finished the regular season unbeaten after a 16-2 win over North Kingstown on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Erica Nyberg, Piper Cameron, Casey Macera and Laila Mancini had two goals apiece for Westerly.
Karlee Ahern, Allyson Faubert, Annabelle Fowler, Lili Gorman, Simone Hackett, Madison Pellegrino, CeCe Sacco and Maggie Scanapieco scored a goal each.
Kaelyn Souza made nine saves.
Westerly (8-0) next travels to East Greenwich on June 22 for the grade 7-8, Division 2 championship game.
Westerly 12U girls win one, tie one
WESTERLY — Westerly defeated East Greenwich, 9-3, on Saturday and played North Kingstown to a tie, 8-8, on Wednesday.
In the victory, Ella Reyes scored four times. Phoebe Brennan and Ava Trombino contributed two goals each. Bailey Simmons also had a goal. Brennan and Reyes each finished with an assist.
Luciana Marchionne made five saves, and Ella Seltzer had four. Ryley Cody and Sophie Gwaltney played well on defense.
Reyes scored three goals in the tie with North Kingstown.
Seltzer and Trombino finished with two goals each, and Sadie Cameron had one. Reyes and Seltzer each finished with an assist.
Olivia Maderia made four saves in goal, and Tessa Perkins had two.
Westerly finished 2-2-4 in Division 2, grade 5/6.
Westerly 10U boys 6, Waterford 2
WATERFORD — Emmett Holland scored two goals and assisted on two others in the Westerly win on Sunday.
Jake Reyes scored three times, and Anthony Chimento had a goal. Rocco Rustici and Brayden Bagley finished with one each assist.
Cole Vacca allowed no goals in the first half, and Colin Horton allowed just two in the second half. Bagley also played well on defense.
Westerly finished the season 6-2.
Westerly 12U boys 3, NRI 2
WESTERLY — Ian Morissette scored three goals in the Westerly win on Saturday.
Alex Mynuk made eight saves, and Carter Williams had an assist. Westerly finished the season 4-3 in Division 2, grade 5/6.
— Keith Kimberlin
