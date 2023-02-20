WESTERLEY — Registration for the spring season of Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse is still open for the first and second grade team and third and fourth grade team for boys and girls, and there are openings for fifth grade girls.
The WAYL provides financial assistance as needed and loans equipment to first through fourth grade boys and girls.
Register online at Westerlylacrosse.org.
Contact Adam Kaufman for more information at westerlylacrosse@gmail.com
