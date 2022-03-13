The Southern Rhode Island Junior Rams U12-A team won the Lake Placid International Hockey Tournament on Feb. 27 in Lake Placid, N.Y.
They beat the Bethlehem Eagles of Delmar, N.Y., 8-1, in the title game.
Local players on the team were Wyatt Loughlean (Stonington), Jordan Novak (Hope Valley), Will Bauer (Richmond), Kody Wostal (Richmond), Reid Smith (Charlestown) and James Tolmie (Westerly). Cody Loughlean of Stonington and Jordan Novak of Hope Valley were among those that helped coach the team. | Photo courtesy Elizabeth Tolmie
