WESTERLY — Two Westerly youth football teams will be playing in Southern New England Youth Football Conference Super Bowls on Saturday at Westerly High.
The Micros will playing Griswold at 1 p.m. The Westerly Seniors will also be playing Griswold at 7 p.m. Groton and Colchester will play in the Juniors game at 4 p.m.
The last time at Westerly team won a Super Bowl was 2003.
Westerly Seniors 39, Stonington 6
WESTERLY — Landon Husereau rushed for one touchdown and caught a TD pass in the semifinal win.
Husereau rushed for 67 yards, finished with 51 receiving yards and also completed a conversion pass.
Caden Jarrett and Jack Sperenza rushed for touchdowns. Daniel Cummings recovered a fumble for a touchdown and had had 56 yards rushing. Sam Ferroll threw a TD pass and finished with 51 yards passing.
Ian Morissette caught a conversion pass.
Speranza and Evan Baxter led the team in tackles. Jarret and Cummings each intercepted a pass and Ferrol recovered a fumble. Westerly improved to 11-1.
Westerly Micros 46, Groton/Mystic 12
WESTERLY — Jaxon Gwaltney rushed for four touchdowns and Levi Winn ran for three as Westerly moved to 12-0 with the semifinal win.
Winn and Damarion Bradley led the team in tackles. Luke Caron recovered two fumbles. Cassius Arnold and Rocco Rustico each recovered a fumble.
Westerly.live will be streaming both championship games.
— Keith Kimberlin
