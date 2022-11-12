WESTERLY — Landon Husereau threw three touchdown passes and passed for 176 yards as the Westerly Seniors defeated East Lyme, 46-0, in a quarterfinal game in the Southern New England Youth Football Conference on Nov. 6.
Husereau also caught a TD pass. Caden Garrett had two TD receptions. Logan Unkuri, Daniel Cummings, Anthony Iannella and Sam Ferrol each rushed for a scored. Ian Morissette had two conversion receptions.
Landon Cioffi and Evan Baxter played well on defense. Westerly plays for a Super Bowl berth on Sunday. The Super Bowl will be played at Westerly High this season.
Ledyard 20, Westerly Juniors 12
LEDYARD — Ledyard pulled away with a touchdown in the final three minutes to end Westerly's season.
Westerly trailed 13-12 before the final score.
James Fairley rushed for both Westerly touchdowns. Ben Cummings passed for 120 yards and Alyn Husereau finished with 70 receiving yards.
Brent Alvino and Cailum Bradburd led the team in tackles and Fairley also intercepted a pass. Westerly finished 8-3.
Westerly Micros 44, Montville 14
WESTERLY — Rocco Rustico and Jaxon Gwaltney both rushed for touchdowns in the Westerly win on Nov. 6.
Gwaltney also returned an interception for a score. Levi Winn rushed for a touchdown. Noah Leitz and Winn had tackles for safeties.
Westerly is now 11-0 and faces Groton/Mystic on Sunday for a trip to the Super Bowl at Westerly High.
— Keith Kimberlin
