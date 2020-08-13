Two local youth football organizations will not be playing this fall for the first time in more than 50 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westerly Peewee Football and the Stonington Youth Football Association will not take part in the tackle version of the sport.
Chariho Cowboys president Tom Wotherspoon could not be reached to speak to his organization's plans for this fall.
Westerly will offer a flag football and cheering program. Stonington hasn't decided what it will do this fall.
Westerly and Stonington both play in the Southern New England Youth Football Conference. The league has not taken an official stance on a season yet, but a number of programs will not be participating.
The Westerly organization was founded in 1964. Stonington has also been in existence since at least the mid-1960s.
"It's safer to play flag," said Westerly president Joe Vacca, who has been a part of the program as an official or coach for 56 years. "We didn't want to go out of town and we didn't think the whole season would last anyway."
Westerly will divide the players into age groups and then organize flag teams among those groups. Skill practices and player development will take place during the week. Games will be played at the Old Hopkinton Field on Saturdays.
Practice started Tuesday and games will begin the weekend of Sept. 11. A cheerleading program will also be part of the flag season.
The league will follow all precautions, including temperature and symptom checks and small group instruction. The concession stand will not be open, fans will be required to wear masks as will players not in the game.
It will represent a big change.
"I don't know what to think," Vacca said. "The kids have to get out. They don't have anything to do."
Stonington
Stonington president Greg Howard said the decision, made in a unanimous vote by a seven-member board, to cancel the tackle football season and cheerleading was not an easy one.
"It was one of the most difficult decisions we've ever had to make," Howard said. "So many of our football players love to play the game. You can't help but feel for them."
Howard said the group will wait until the end of the month before making any decisions about other fall plans.
"We will definitely be offering something. It will all depend on how things look through August," Howard said. "One of our big things is character building. We might have coaches meet with players through Zoom to talk about school and family."
